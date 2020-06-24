Stevie Wonder Ends Donald Trump With Brutal Black Lives Matter Roast
Stevie Wonder perfectly roasted Donald Trump in a video while talking about Black Lives Matter.
The music veteran took to Twitter yesterday, June 23, to share a five-minute video in which he talked about things such as Juneteenth, voting, and what America needs to do to improve.
While Wonder doesn’t specifically name Trump in his rant, it’s pretty obvious who he’s talking about. In the video, Wonder speaks about peaceful protesters being referred to as ‘thugs’ and how Africa has been called an ‘s-h-i-t-hole’ by the same individual.
You can watch the video for yourself here:
As well as calling out some of the controversial things Trump has said, Wonder urges people to vote, reminding everyone to register in time for the presidential election taking place in five months time.
The 70-year-old singer said:
A movement without action is a movement standing still. To those who say they care, move more than your mouth. Move your feet to the polls and use your hands to vote. The future is in your hands.
We have the power to vote and we can make a change. The youngest at 18 and the oldest at 110 can make a difference.
Make your plan now to vote because right now there are forces trying to take your vote away in November.
Alluding to Trump, he added: ‘It’s a bad day when I can see better than your 2020 vision.’
Further on in the video, Wonder addresses the on-going Black Lives Matter movement and how it’s not just ‘another digital viral trend or hashtag’.
Since sharing the video on Twitter, several fans of the singer commented on it thanking Wonder for his words.
One person wrote, ‘Thank you for this. Well said and I look forward to joining others in deed, not just words, to make a change.’
Someone else replied:
Thank you, Mr. Stevie Wonder! For this message of hope and call to action. Your music makes this world a better place. I’m so grateful to have you in my life… I grew up with your music and always turned to your albums in hard times to get me through and lift my spirit.
Another Twitter user thanked him for educating her on racism writing, ‘thank you for teaching this white girl about racism, love and acceptance! I am a better person because of you, your words and your music!!!’
It’s evident Wonder’s words have hit home to many – something that will hopefully become evident in November’s polls.
CreditsStevie Wonder/Twitter
