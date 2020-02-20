Stormzy Honoured With First Ever Greggs Black Card And Unlimited Free Delivery PA/Greggs

I’m not a famous musician, nor am I famous in any way actually, but I can imagine there are several moments in your A-lister career when you just know you’ve made it.

Advert

Selling out huge arenas, winning multiple awards, becoming number 1 all around the world, headlining Glastonbury – just a few of those ‘pinch me’ moments… But we all know you haven’t fully made it unless you’ve got a Greggs Black Card.

Enter: Stormzy, who has just been given the world’s first-ever Greggs Concierge Card, and who announced the news to his fans immediately after being sent one. #HumbleBrag or what?

You can check out his announcement below:

Advert

The rapper shared a video unboxing the surprise gift – while en route to the airport for the European leg of the Heavy Is The Head (H.I.T.H) world tour – to his Twitter account this morning, February 20.

As the video shows, a Greggs membership card can be seen displayed in bespoke packaging, along with a welcome video, which started by listing Stormzy’s many, many achievements.

Text also appears across the screen, reading:

Two Brit Awards. First No. 1 of 2020. Six Mobo Awards. Six A*s. Another platinum single. Three sell-out 02 Arenas. The #Merky Crew. Three GQ covers. Maybe another world cup?

Greggs went on to tell Stormzy ‘now [he] really has it all’, adding: ‘It’s time to live life like it’s golden. Say hello to Greggs Concierge. You’re the first to own it.’

Stormzy PA Images

At this point, the rapper can be heard exclaiming: ‘Are you f*cking mad?’. The video then goes on to tell him he’s now able to ‘order whatever [he] wants, wherever, whenever’.

Greggs, or at least the Greggs Black Card, goes on to tell Stormzy he can order ‘straight to [his] door’, adding: ‘Could be Croydon; could be Glasto; could be Reading; 100 bags to Flipz’s crib; direct to Fraser T Smith’s Putney studio; even to AJ Tracey’s penthouse on the 47th floor.’

Advert

The video continues:

So put up your big size twelves, drop us a line, and when you roll in, we’ll roll out.

Basically, Stormzy is living the absolute dream. Never mind the fact he just picked up his second Brit Award for Best British Male on Tuesday, February 18, partying the night away with Dave and Lewis Capaldi – can you imagine getting free unlimited steak bakes whenever you fancy one?!

greggs black card Greggs

Or sausage rolls… or sausage, bean and cheese melts… or chicken bakes, cheese and onion pasties… or even just the chicken mayo sandwiches?! So what are you saying Greggs? Fancy sending me one of your VIP Concierge Cards? I promise I’ll use it wisely.

I know, I know, it’s for your ‘die-hard celebrity fans’ only. But surely you can make an exception just this once? Please?