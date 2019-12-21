Stormzy Says UK Is ‘100% Racist’ And Boris Johnson Is Fuelling It

PA

Acclaimed grime artist Stormzy has spoken out about the issue of racism in the UK, claiming Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made it more acceptable for people to use racist language.

Croydon-born Stormzy – real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. – has described the UK as being ‘100% racist’, pointing towards the shocking comments Johnson has made over the years about people of colour.

The 26-year-old rapper expressed concern that racists have been emboldened in recent times, being open about their prejudices in a way which would once have been viewed to be completely unacceptable.

Stormzy made the recent comments while discussing his newly released album Heavy is the Head with Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Praised by critics and loyal fans alike, Stormzy’s second album further solidifies his status as a brave and powerful voice for a politically engaged generation. And this interview was very much in keeping with his reputation.

Addressing the issue of racism in Britain, Stormzy said:

It’s like, ‘Oh no, we’re not racist’. But there’s a lot of racism in the country. The difficult thing with the UK is, as you said, in Italy it’s a clear problem, whereas trying to explain that Britain is a racist country [to a British person] is the most difficult thing ever. They think, ‘No, it’s not. Stormzy you’re successful. Look at London, there’s loads of black people…’ It’s a more difficult case to fight.

Stormzy went on to describe Johnson as a ‘figurehead’ who has made it more acceptable to be publicly racist:

If the top person can openly say this racist thing – the ‘piccaninnies’ remarks, ‘watermelon smiles’, comparing Muslim women to a letter box – if that is our figurehead, the top man, the leader we have to follow, and he openly says these things, he encourages hate among others. […] Before, people had to hide their racism. If you felt something bad about about black people, about Muslims, you had to shut up. Now these people have the confidence to come out in public to say everything. This is scary to me, that scares the shit out of me.

This isn’t the first time Stormzy has used his platform to speak out against Johnson and the Conservatives.

Having been vocal about his support for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the build up to the general election, Stormzy has continued to be fiercely critical of the current government.

On December 19, Stormzy and Harry Styles performed Vossi Bop together at Camden’s Electric Ballroom before encouraging the audience to shout out the lyrics, ‘F*ck the government and f*ck Boris’.

