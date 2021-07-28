Stormzy Shut Down The Whole Of Thorpe Park For His Birthday Party
Grime artist Stormzy spent his 28th birthday in style, closing down Thorpe Park and stocking it with unlimited booze and a McDonald’s food truck.
As a huge name in music and a platinum-selling artist, you’d expect Stormzy celebrate his birthday properly. The likes of Dave, Wretch 32, AJ Tracey and Aitch all appeared at what sounds like an epic party at the Surrey-based theme park.
All rides were available to the private party and one source who attended said ‘Stormzy’s shutdown of Thorpe Park was incredible and no expense was spared’.
One person who was at the event told The Sun:
He invited loads of people down to party with him and take on the rides, all for free.
Food was put on by McDonald’s and Wingstop, who set up stalls at the edge of the park. There was also a huge party area covered in balloons and bunting where there was a free bar.
He had a photo booth set up too and signs everywhere saying ‘Happy Birthday Big Mike’.
On top of this already impressive celebration, the artist had a cake that ‘resembled some of the theme park’s biggest and best rides’. It turns out that Stormzy, real name Michael Owuo, is a huge fan of the theme park.
There was also a large poker game with close friends that went on until the early hours of the morning. Speaking at the event, the artist reportedly said, ‘I have a lot of love in my heart, I love every single person in this room, I love all you guys.’
This birthday celebration was a much larger affair than last year. For his 27th birthday, the artist had to have a smaller celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that were put in place to reduce the transmission of the virus.
On top of celebrating his birthday on Monday, Stormzy also enjoyed his waxwork being made and placed in Madame Tussauds in London over the weekend. While not all the figures are convincing, the wax recreation of Stormzy seemingly fooled his nephew.
Speaking about being included in Madame Tussauds, Stormzy said, ‘Growing up, going to school, we’d go to Madame Tussauds all the time. For me to be there, it feels like, flipping heck, I’m going up in the world.’
It seems like Stormzy has had the perfect week for his birthday!
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read