Sugababes Star Reveals Dark Reason Behind Bandmates’ Constant Arguments
Original Sugababes member Keisha Buchanan has opened up about the disturbing reason behind the bandmates’ constant arguments.
Keisha, 37, was still just a teenager when she founded the group alongside fellow bandmates Mutya Buena and Siobhán Donaghy.
The wildly successful girl band has, famously, seen various swaps and changes in its line-up since its formation in 1998. In 2009, Keisha – who was by this point the sole remaining original member – was herself replaced by former Eurovision contestant Jade Ewen.
The revolving door style turnover has meant the group’s infighting has become just as much a point of media interest as their musical output.
Now, the three original bandmates are reuniting for the re-release of their debut album One Touch, and have been sharing an insight into what really went on during those turbulent early years.
During an interview with The Sunday Times, Keisha claimed that they were ‘told’ to argue with each other, opening up about a troubling incident between herself and Mutya.
Keisha recalled:
There was one time when me and Mutya, we had this argument in Fulham, in a rehearsal studio, honestly I don’t know what it was about, and these two producers pushed us into a room together.
They told us to fight each other. They pushed me and Mutya into a room together and – don’t say the names – said, right, you fight each other right now. And we wouldn’t, we refused. I will never forget just standing there in tears.
Mutya, 36, backed up this version of events during the same interview, stating:
Oh, people would be appalled if that happened now… I think they actually enjoyed letting us think that one of us was better than the other. People knew what to say to each one of us in private to keep it going.
Without giving any names, Keisha noted that ‘someone’ around them ‘clocked on to the fact that it all added to the mystery, the interest, in the group’, allowing the arguments to continue.
CreditsThe Sunday Times
