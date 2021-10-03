Sugababes Star Reveals Dark Reason Behind Bandmates’ Constant Arguments

There was one time when me and Mutya, we had this argument in Fulham, in a rehearsal studio, honestly I don’t know what it was about, and these two producers pushed us into a room together.

They told us to fight each other. They pushed me and Mutya into a room together and – don’t say the names – said, right, you fight each other right now. And we wouldn’t, we refused. I will never forget just standing there in tears.