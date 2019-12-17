Suge Knight’s Son Says Eminem Diss Track Is ‘So Disrespectful’ It Could End His Career

Suge Jacob Knight/Eminem/Instagram

Will the beef between Eminem and Nick Cannon ever dry up? Not anytime soon it seems, as Suge Knight’s son has got involved – and exposed himself as a big ol’ chicken.

The Wild ‘n Out star Nick Cannon has been clashing with Marshall Mathers of late, after Slim Shady dealt a blow on Fat Joe’s new album. After two diss tracks from Cannon, and a quick put-down by Eminem on Twitter, Suge Jacob Knight has entered the ring.

Here’s the interesting news: he’s armed with a diss track of his own. And here’s the funny bit: he won’t release it because it’s ‘too disrespectful’. Can you hear me laughing? Because I’m laughing.

The son of the rap legend – currently in prison for manslaughter – took to Instagram to tell his followers about his rap prowess.

He wrote:

I have the diss track but it’s so disrespectful that I’m not going to put it out. I know the fans want it but sometimes us celebrities have to stay in control of the situation. It was fun tho.

The response online has been less than supportive. His followers have been relentlessly taking the p*ss, accusing him of a few things: either he’s a coward, a liar or a fool for needlessly inserting himself into the drama.

One user wrote: ‘He knows damn well he can’t write no damn diss track! He realized that his daddy has no credibility and no ones afraid of him. I guess he thought Detroit was gonna turn their back on Em but it had the reverse effect. Detroit vs Everybody is real [sic].’

Yeah we’re all terrified of “Suge Jacob Knight” and his bars lmao stfu https://t.co/lGfXqg2C0m — Max Suchevits (@MaxSuchevits) December 16, 2019

Maybe the young rapper will eventually release the track – he recently posted a silent video on Instagram of him allegedly listening to it. Yet, we couldn’t hear it…

Another Twitter user wrote:

YO Suge Jacob Knight or whatever the fuck your daddy-inspired name is. Your imaginary track is far too fictional and non-existent to drop. And you’re just a scared-ass piece of nothing.

Suge Jacob Knight Wants To End Eminem’s Career pic.twitter.com/wd9X44iHF5 — RENE JOHNSON (@HEARDDAWORD) December 11, 2019

Knight’s son found himself on the end of online ridicule recently after claiming that 2Pac was still alive. While he inevitably backtracked, he still says he was being kept quiet by higher powers.

Regardless of Cannon dropping not one, but two diss tracks, so far Eminem’s response has been limited to a couple of tweets. Time will tell whether the Rap God is brewing up a massacre.

