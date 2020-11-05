Suspect Goes On Wild Joyride In $350,000 Truck Belonging To Marshmello CBS Los Angeles/PA Images

An extraordinary car chase unfolded earlier this week, when a vehicle belonging to American DJ Marshmello was stolen and taken on a joy ride.

On Wednesday, November 4, a car thief boldly decided to hijack one of the most conspicuous of vehicles he saw parked in a Ford service bay. Having casually ridden his bike over towards the stationary vehicle, a Ford VelociRaptor 6×6, the robber threw his bike into the back of the monstrous motor, valued at a cool $350,000, and sped off.

Stealing it from the Ford dealership on Roscoe Boulevard in the Van Nuys neighbourhood of Los Angeles, police say they located the truck, driving somewhat erratically, over in the Malibu Knolls Road area, before a chase ensued.

Check out the reckless footage of the thief’s attempted getaway, below:

The criminal, believed to have been under the influence, hopped onto the 101 Freeway, where LA cops left the issue for California Highway Patrol officers to tail the intimidatingly large truck.

Its owner, American DJ Marshmallo, real name Christopher Comstock, had left his expensive vehicle in the hands of his manager, who had in turn taken it in to the dealership for some work.

News channel KCAL9 aired the hot pursuit, as the driver began driving more and more dangerously, before coming to a stop after completely wiping out a lamppost. His manager, at the time, decided to record the footage playing on the television, as he waited for the car to be recovered.

Before the chase ended, officers had attempted a PIT manoeuvre (pursuit intervention technique) as a means to stop the speeding truck but, along with the use of road spikes, proved unsuccessful.

With the car being on the run since between 6.30pm and 7.00pm, it wasn’t until around 10.00pm that the powerful truck was eventually halted, after hitting the lamppost, when the perp lost control. He then exited the driver’s side and gave himself up, resulting in a peaceful arrest.