Swae Lee Makes Fan’s Day Bringing Them ‘Onstage’ During Virtual Concert

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, trendy ways of taking the proper social precautions are emerging – virtual concerts being one of them.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the globe – currently, there have been more than 260,000 cases worldwide – a number of creative and entertainment industries have taken a huge blow.

Films delayed, productions shut down and large events, like concerts, cancelled at the last minute. However, Swae Lee brought every ounce of his energy to his Instagram followers in a live virtual gig, and even ‘brought a fan onstage’.

Swae Lee Brings Fan Onstage Swae Lee/Instagram

He kicked off the concert on Friday night, March 20, and it was full of hilarious and amazing quirks: he crowd-surfed, acted like someone stormed the stage and even invited Chicago rapper Lil Durk onto the livestream.

However, the best moment came after the Rae Sremmurd rapper invited a young fan ‘onstage’ (essentially, he placed him at the bottom of the stream) during the gig. He may have only shared screen space, but the young teen looked absolutely ecstatic to be there.

Swae Lee Brings Fan Onstage 2 Swae Lee/Instagram

The whole virtual show lasted a heady 45 minutes, as the star performed many of his most well-known tunes from No Type, Someone Said, and Sunflower, to other tracks he featured on, such as Jhene Aiko’s Sativa.

It’ll work as effective promo for his new album, which he’s been using self-isolation to finish off. Fans who tuned in last night were also told the name of the upcoming record, which will be titled Human Nature.

With more than 20,000 people tuning in, it appears that virtual concerts – particularly in these trying times – could be a fitting temporary replacement for those looking to get their live music fix. During the gig, Swae jokingly thanked everyone for ‘a sold-out venue’.

Other musicians have been chipping in with reassurance and tips – for example, Liam Gallagher uploaded a new version of Wonderwall, titled ‘WONDERWASH’, to give fans something to sing as they wash their hands.

The lyrics go: ‘Today is gonna be the day that they’re gonna throw it back to you. By now you should’ve somehow realised what you gotta do. Wash your hands, scrub your toes, scratch you arse and pick your nose.’

Preventative measures against coronavirus have been ramping up in recent days – last night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the mandatory closure of cafés, restaurants, clubs and gyms.

While it’ll no doubt seem a bit silly to some, a virtual concert for a fan feeling stir-crazy at home may just be the boost they need right now.