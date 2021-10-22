Swedish House Mafia Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Alamy

Swedish House Mafia have announced their return with a bang, confirming a world tour, a new album and a brand new single with The Weeknd.

The EDM superstars, who haven’t toured since 2012, announced they’d be returning to the stage with an arena run kicking off next July in Miami, with a string of dates across the United States and Europe set to follow.

Swedish House Mafia – a supergroup comprised of DJs Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso – first announced their reunion back in 2018, playing a surprise set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami and appearing at several festivals over that summer.

Like most artists, plans for a wider comeback have been delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but with restrictions lifting the group is set to hit the road for real next year.

Ahead of the tour, they’ve also been confirmed to play next year’s Coachella festival, which itself is being held for the first time in two years.

The announcement comes the same week as the release of the group’s new single Moth to a Flame featuring The Weeknd, which is set to feature on their third album Paradise Again.

Over the summer, Swedish House Mafia released two new singles, It Gets Better and Lifetime, teasing their comeback with a series of mysterious billboards in cities around the world. They also performed a medley of the singles during a rare TV appearance on The Tonight Show.