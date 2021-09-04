System Of A Down’s Toxicity Is More Relevant Than Ever On Its 20th Birthday

System Of A Down/YouTube/American

System Of A Down’s second studio album Toxicity turns 20 years old today, but the themes conveyed through the tracks are as important now as they were when they were written.

Released on September 4, 2001, the album sold 225,000 copies within its first week and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart on September 11, 2001.

Rather than celebrating their success, however, the band turned their attention to the devastating 9/11 attacks which took place on the same day, and which prompted one of the album’s singles, Chop Suey, to be banned from airplay by Clear Channel Radio for fear its mention of suicide may trigger listeners.

Twenty years on, Toxicity‘s reference to both political and non-political themes such as the environment and police brutality mean it could be considered even more relevant today than it was at the time of its release.

Lyrics in the album refer to militarised police forces as liking to ‘push the weak around’, while the track Prison Song leaves no room for interpretation as it states: ‘All research and successful drug policy shows that treatment should be increased and law enforcement decreased while abolishing mandatory minimum sentences!’

Speaking to Variety about the 20th anniversary of the album, System Of A Down’s longtime manager David “Beno” Benveniste agreed that the record is ‘more important today than it was when it came out’.

He commented: ‘The songs, the production, all the things that created a common piece of art, a brand, and a cultural phenomenon. You have those rare records and Toxicity is one of them for sure.’

Bassist Shavo Odadjian noted when it comes to the political themes in the album, ‘sh*t’s going down right now that’s not so different from what was happening then.’

He added: ‘It’s different people playing the game, but it’s still politics. It’s one team against another, instead of uniting and saying let’s do this together and make our country the greatest. We’re very divided — we were then and are now.’

Toxicity is one of five studio albums released by the band, with their last official LP, Hypnotize, released in 2005.