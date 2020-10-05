SZA Responds To Claims Drake Dated Her When She Was Underage sza/champagnepapi/Instagram

When Drake’s past relationship with SZA was called into question after revealing the pair dated, she’s since spoken out.

The God’s Plan singer, 33, made the revelation on his new track Mr. Right Now, claiming he’d been romantically involved with fellow artist SZA, 29, back in the day.

On the track, which also features 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, the Canadian singer rapped: ‘Yeah, said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait,’ followed by, ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08 / If you cool with it, baby, she can still play.’

Drake PA

With his claim that the pair were together in 2008, questions were raised by some fans because, unless it was during the last seven weeks of that year, SZA would have been 17 and therefore underage.

However, SZA has since come out to not only confirm they did in fact date but to also clear up the age thing, to correct Drake that it was actually 2009 they were together and not 2008 as he raps.

Tweeting to her 3.6 million followers, she set the record straight by saying he’d gotten the year wrong.

‘So It was actually 2009 lol.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace,’ she wrote

SZA followed up the clarification to reassure people that nothing ‘underage or creepy’ had gone on, which seemed to put many minds at ease.

She added: ‘I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.’

Drake was 18 at the time and, according to SZA’s correction, so was she, so it appears they were two consenting adults of the same age, putting to bed any ongoing discussion in that particular saga.

In 2017, the pair were photographed together as SZA promoted her album Ctrl in Drake’s hometown of Toronto but, it was then unknown they’d ever hooked up.

Drake was previously romantically linked to Rihanna several years ago, and most recently to 24-year-old Dutch model Imaan Hammam earlier this year, after the two were pictured together multiple times during New York Fashion Week.

2020 has seen Drake collaborate with Future on Life is Good, and release Desires where they teamed up again. Since then, he’s also brought out When to Say When and Chicago Freestyle, Toosie Slide, as well as Greece and Popstar with DJ Khaled, and most recently Laugh Now Cry Later featuring Lil Durk, ahead of his new album Certified Lover Boy that’s due out towards the end of this year.