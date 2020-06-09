T.I.'s Daughter Says His Comments About Her Virginity Were Traumatising Red Table Talk/Facebook/PA

The daughter of rapper T.I., Deyjah Harris, has spoken out about how she felt when she discovered her dad had told the world he takes her to the gynaecologist every year to make sure her hymen is still intact.

In a preview for next week’s episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle – a reality TV show that chronicles the life of T.I., his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle and their seven children – viewers see Deyjah dealing with the aftermath of her dad’s horrifying revelation.

The episode will give viewers an insight into how the entire family dealt with the situation, and will see Deyjah opening up to some of her friends, telling them the whole situation was ‘traumatising’ for her.

T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris princess_of_da_south/Instagram

In the preview clip, which aired after Monday night’s episode ended, viewers saw Tiny finding out her husband was all over the news because of his comments while on holiday with her friends.

And while next week’s episode will show how the whole family handled the situation behind the scenes, most importantly it will look at Deyjah’s response to it all. ‘Things are completely awkward between me and my dad,’ she said in one confessional, as per Hollywood Life.

Later, in a conversation with friends, she told them: ‘The situation is just a little traumatising for me.’ The end of the clip saw the 18-year-old wiping away tears while saying, ‘I’m ready to go home now.’

T.I., on the other hand, could be seen in a separate conversation maintaining an unapologetic stance while insisting: ‘What I’m never going to do is apologise for being me.’

TI and his daughter Deyjah Imani Harris PA Images

Deyjah’s comments come after the rapper took it upon himself last year to share his 18-year-old daughter’s extremely private and intimate medical information publicly, without first consulting with Deyjah.

The 39-year-old rapper, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr, admitted to taking ‘yearly trips’ with Deyjah to the gynaecologist ‘to check her hymen’. ‘I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact,’ he proudly announced during the Life Hacks episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast.

Not only were his comments extremely damaging – with Deyjah herself liking three extremely telling tweets that called her dad’s behaviour ‘possessive’, ‘disgusting’, and ‘controlling’ – but they were also scientifically inaccurate.

deyjah harris T.I. daughter likes tweets calling dad controlling yafavdeyj/Twitter

The hymen is a thin piece of tissue that surrounds the external vaginal opening and can ‘break’ for any number of reasons – sex, yes, but also inserting a tampon, riding a bike, gymnastics etc.

Basically, even if it turned out Deyjah’s hymen was not intact one year, it didn’t necessarily mean she wasn’t a virgin. And even if she wasn’t a virgin, what business is it of T.I.’s? A person’s virginity is their own business, just as a woman’s hymen is hers.

The next episode of Friends & Family Hustle airs on June 15 at 9:00 p.m. on VH1.