T.I. Slammed Again For Calling Time Spent With His Daughters ‘Thot Prevention Hours’
Rapper T.I. has come under fire once again for making some unusual comments about his daughters’ sexuality.
The father-of-six described the time he spends with his daughters as ‘thot prevention hours’, during an episode of his ExpediTIously with 21 Savage.
His comments came after 21 admitted he felt naturally more protective of his daughters than his sons – something which T.I. agreed with.
You can check it out here:
‘Because sons can’t get pregnant. You can’t keep her from running into one of them n*****,’ he said.
‘Me and Lil Duval call it thot prevention hours. Keep your daughter off the pole. You spending time going to daddy-daughter dances and taking her on trips where it’s just you and her, those are thot prevention hours.’
T.I. went on to say:
You don’t do that, they’re gonna be somewhere in Magic City tryna figure it out. That is absolutely necessary for any father.
If you ain’t putting in your thot prevention hours and your daughter end up a dancer, don’t blame her now. You did not set an example. You did not show what the f*ck it was that she should be doing versus what she’s doing.
Unsurprisingly, his comments have caused a backlash, for disrespecting sex workers and putting a bizarre amount of significance on his daughters’ sex lives once again.
‘His obsession with his daughter’s sex life is so uncomfortable, like WHY does he keep talking about sex and his daughter,’ one person tweeted.
Another added: ‘Being present as a father doesn’t stop or repel any of the sh*t he mentioned. I know b*tches with both parents who still stripped and make their parents proud with the plans they have in motion.’
‘Men who only see women as sexual objects need to be watched. He never speaks publicly about his daughter’s personality, intelligence, humanity. NOTHING but her vagina,’ a third wrote.
It comes after the rapper faced widespread criticism for admitting he takes his daughter, Deyjah Harris, to the gynaecologist every year to make sure her hymen is still intact.
‘I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact,’ he said proudly, during the Life Hacks episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast.
The problematic comments sparked huge concern for the teen, who said she was left ‘traumatised’ by her father’s public revelation.
