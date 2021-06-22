T-Pain Reveals Brutal Conversation With Usher That Made Him Depressed For 4 Years

@LoggingInIsBad/Twitter/PA Images

Rapper T-Pain has revealed he experienced a ‘four year depression’ after a conversation with Usher left him questioning his role in music.

T-Pain says Usher asked to talk to him while on a flight to the BET Awards in 2013, recalling that the R&B singer sounded ‘super concerned.’

After some small talk, T-Pain says Usher eventually got round to saying what he had wanted to say, telling him ‘you kinda f**ked up music.’

Naturally, the accusation left T-Pain hurt and confused. ‘I didn’t understand. Usher was my friend,’ he said, continuing, ‘at that point I couldn’t listen… is he right? Did I f**k up music?’

Apparently, Usher’s beef with T-Pain was that he had ‘f**ked up music for real singers’ through his use of heavy autotune. Coming from someone he admired and respected, the ambush left T-Pain more than a bit shaken, with the rapper revealing that he has since realised ‘that was the very moment that started a four year depression.’

T-Pain revealed the sad encounter while being interviewed for Netflix’s new series This Is Pop, and defended himself from the harsh accusation, saying, ‘I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.’

The Florida rapper has been widely credited with popularising the use of autotune in pop and rap music, and has faced criticism from other artists besides Usher, with Jay-Z in 2009 going so far as to diss him in a song, saying ‘You ****** singing too much/Get back to rap, you T-Paining too much.’