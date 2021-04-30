T-Pain’s Accidentally Been Ignoring A Load Of Celebs Who Slid Into His DMs

T-Pain/Instagram/PA

T-Pain has realised he’s been ignoring loads of celebrities who have been trying to get his attention in his DMs, and his reaction is hilarious.

The rapper recently shared a video on TikTok showing the hundreds of messages he’s received on Instagram but failed to ever reply to them.

Advert 10

All the messages had been put into his Instagram message request folder – something T-Pain didn’t even know existed until now.

In the video, T-Pain can be seen scrolling through all the messages from big names such as Diplo, Fergie, Keri Hilson, and even kid’s TV channel Nickelodeon.

Check it out:

Advert 10



The Buy U A Drank rapper shared the video on TikTok yesterday, April 29, with the caption, ‘I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb.’

He adds in the video that he was ‘today years old’ when he realised there was any such thing as the message request folder, and for years just presumed all messages went straight to his usual inbox.

Upon noticing Fergie’s message, T-Pain wrote, ‘Dude, is that Fergie?! Smh.’

Some celebs have since responded to the video. Diplo commented, ‘I was asking if you had any milk, I needed to borrow some’. The DJ’s message seen in the clip simply read, ‘Hey boss,’ something a lot of people found pretty hilarious in light of it being accidentally ignored.

Advert 10

T-Pain/TikTok

Meanwhile, singer Abigal Barlow wrote, ‘The amount of collabs we would’ve had,’ followed by a sad face emoji. Sports and entertainment brand Whistle also wrote, ‘So you gonna hit us back or?’

T-Pain also shared the video on Twitter where he received even more responses. Airbnb said, ‘So that’s why you never got back to us about mansions in Wisconsin…’ while Custom Gaming PC brand Power GPU joked, ‘We ask[ed] for an address to send over these two RTX 3090’s.’ The rapper wasn’t happy about having missed out on that opportunity and replied, ‘WHAT?!?!?!’.

Advert 10

This video isn’t the only reason T-Pain has been the talk-of-the-town this week; in a separate TikTok the rapper destroys some racist gamers on Call of Duty.

On Wednesday, April 28, the rapper was playing the popular video game when his opponents started using racial slurs and saying ‘f*ck Black Lives Matter’.

He then proceeded to hunt down all the players in the game and quickly went on to win.