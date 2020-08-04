Taylor Swift Becomes First Artist To Debut Single And Album At Number One In Same Week
Taylor Swift might want to get a crown to match that new cardigan of hers, as she’s broken yet another record.
Swift’s surprise new album folklore has seen her become the first ever artist to debut at number one on both the Billboard 200 and the Hot 100 in the same week; her lead single cardigan takes the number one spot on the Hot 100, while the album sits at number one on the Billboard 200. This is just one of many records the album has broken.
The album achieved 80.6 million streams on Spotify in one day, making it the highest ever for a female artist; while in its first week, folklore sold 846,000 copies, making it the best selling record of the year.
As well as cardigan dominating the US charts, Swift’s single the 1 sits pretty in the number four spot, making her the first woman to have two songs simultaneously debut in the top five of the Hot 100, BBC News reports.
Seven of Swift’s eight albums, including folkore, have sold more than 500,000 copes in one week, making her the first artist to ever achieve this. The 30-year-old is also the first female artist to have seven albums debut at number one.
In addition to topping the charts in the US, the undeniably beautiful album has done so in the UK, Finland, Australia, Norway, New Zealand and Belgium. Tracks the 1, cardigan and exile featuring Bon Iver have all placed in the UK top 10.
The Bad Blood singer announced the release of her new album on Instagram on July 23.
Along with a picture of the album’s cover, she wrote:
Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise. Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine.
[…] Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.
I think it’s safe to say the risk definitely paid off.
