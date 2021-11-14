Taylor Swift Divides SNL Fans With 10-Minute Song About Her Ex

NBC

Taylor Swift has left fans divided after she performed a song that lasted just over 10 minutes about Jake Gyllenhaal on Saturday Night Live.

Swift is known for her music inspired by broken hearts, star-crossed lovers, and looking back and realising she knew a man was trouble before he even walked in. But while her performance took on the same tone, what left viewers of Saturday Night Live (SNL) reeling was the monumental length of it.

Swift sung a version of All Too Well and spilled the beans on her relationship with Nightcrawler actor Jake Gyllenhaal, and she definitely did not let him off lightly.

As well as performing the song from her 2012 album, Red, which the singer re-recorded and re-released, Swift was joined by Pete Davidson in a comedy sketch, Daily Mail reports.

However, her solo performance stole the show, and while it was called ‘a highlight’, SNL even jokingly commented on the length of the recital.

Colin Jost said:

Well, guys, I think the one lesson we learned this week is never break up with Taylor Swift or she will sing about you for 10 minutes on national television. At the very least, return the scarf.

SNL has been around for 46 years, but Swift’s performance may have just taken the title for the longest act to ever perform.

It’s not a surprise she wasn’t asked to return for an encore, after her performance reached a whole 11 minutes.

From Gyllenhaal skipping Swift’s 21st birthday, to their nine-year age gap, Swift’s singing about her former romance was accompanied by Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink in the background. The pair feature in a new short film Swift recently wrote and directed, called All To Well.

However, fans were left divided over not just the hefty length of the performance, but also the sound quality. One wrote, ‘All Too Well was all too long, all too repetitive, all too off key. Disappointingly amateur sound.’

Another said:

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists of all time and tonight’s performance of ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ on SNL still felt like one of those career-making performances that takes an artist to a whole new level. I am completely blown away…again.

A third commented, ‘The poor soul at the coffee shop better get her order right. If not it will be a 10 minute song about it.’

Swift has never officially confirmed that the song is about Gyllenhaal, however, after reportedly dating in December 2010, the track followed soon after in early 2011.

