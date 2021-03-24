Taylor Swift Donates $50,000 To Memphis Mother-Of-Five Whose Husband Died Of COVID

GoFundMe/PA Images

Taylor Swift has donated $50,000 to a Memphis mother-of-five who lost her husband to COVID-19.

Vickie Quarles and her five daughters had to endure the death of Theodis Ray Quarles, 48, just one week before Christmas in 2020. He passed away less than two weeks after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

A friend of Vickie started up a GoFundMe ‘in support of Vicki and her girls to offer financial relief and worry from things associated with basic immediate needs as well as for their continued growth, goals and aspirations’ – however, she probably didn’t expect a recent sizeable donation.

GoFundMe

Swift and her mother Andrea donated $50,000 to the fundraiser, seeing its total surge to more than $62,000.

The GoFundMe notes, ‘Please and thank you in advance for your support and know that all is greatly appreciated… be it financial or merely sharing this opportunity for others to help make a difference in the lives of these young daughters.’

As per Yahoo News, Quarles said her late husband was ‘an outstanding man who would give his shirt off his back for you… [my children are] trying to understand why daddy turned into an angel. They’re trying to understand why we didn’t all turn into an angel at the same time and we all had it’.

PA Images

Swift also donated $13,000 to two mothers last year – one from Nashville and the other from Michigan – who were struggling to pay rent and bills due to the current pandemic.

On her GoFundMe, Nikki Cornwell, from Nashville, wrote, ‘I feel like I’m drowning… it’s been rough because I’m not the only person looking for work. My family would appreciate any help this holiday. I am definitely praying for miracles.’

Alongside her donation, the folklore artist wrote, ‘Nikki, I read about you in The Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I’m so sorry for everything you’ve had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor.’

PA Images

She also donated to Shelbie Selewski, writing, ‘Shelbie, I’m sending you this gift after reading about you in The Washington Post. No one should have to feel the kind of stress that’s been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor.’

Among other cash donations to fans and Feeding America, last April Swift also helped a Nashville record store that was in danger of going out of business due to the pandemic.

