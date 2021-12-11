unilad
Taylor Swift Faces Lawsuit Over Hit Single Lyrics

by : Shola Lee on : 11 Dec 2021 09:58
Taylor Swift is facing a lawsuit over claims that one of her hit songs has similar lyrics to R&B group 3LW.

The lawsuit alleges that one of Swift’s most popular songs, Shake It Off, took wording from 3LW’s tune Playas Gon’ Play.

Swift’s bid to stop the lawsuit failed as California district judge Michael Fitzgerald said the case could proceed to a jury trial after noting there were ‘enough objective similarities’ between the songs.

Particular lyrics being brought up in the case are some of Swift’s most famous.

One line was:

The players gonna play, play, play, play, play, and the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.

Sean Hall and Nathan Butler – who wrote Playas Gon’ Play – say the lyrics are too similar to their line ‘players, they gonna play, and haters, they gonna hate’.

The songwriting duo said that the combination of words was specific to their song, although it’s not clear how much the creative team are seeking in damages.

While Swift’s team have not commented on the case recently, in 2017 they described the case as ‘ridiculous’, adding that the lawsuit was ‘nothing more than a money grab’.

The case was initially thrown out in 2018 but was appealed and subsequently revived.

