Taylor Swift Hints She Rejected Boyfriend's Proposal In New Song PA Images/taylorswift/Instagram

Keen-eared listeners suspect one of Taylor Swift’s new songs contains hints she may have rejected her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s proposal.

The 30-year-old Shake It Off singer has been the dating British actor for four years now, and the pair have so far kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Advert 10

However, the question of Alwyn proposing to Swift is now circulating following the release of her new song champagne problems – a song the pair reportedly wrote together.

Taylor Swift PA Images

Swift only announced the news of her new album evermore yesterday, December 10, stating it was to be released at midnight ET.

Part of the lyrics to the song read:

Advert 10

Your mom’s ring in your pocket, my picture in your wallet, your heart was glass, I dropped it, champagne problems. You told your family for a reason, you couldn’t keep it in. Your sister splashed out on the bottle, now no one’s celebrating.

Further on it the song, Swift sings, ‘I never was ready so I watch you go, sometimes you just don’t know the answer ’til someone’s on their knees and asks you. “She would’ve made such a lovely bride, what a shame she’s f*cked in the head,” they said, but you’ll find the real thing instead. She’ll patch up your tapestry that I shred’.

However, following some of the hard hitting lyrics in both evermore and July’s album folklore, Swift expressed that some of her songs are based on fictional situations, rather than personal ones.

Advert 10

‘Before I knew it there were 17 tales, some of which are mirrored or intersecting with one another,’ Swift said, as ELLE reports.

Speaking about champagne problems specifically, Swift describes the song as, ‘the one where longtime college sweethearts had very different plans for the same night, one to end it and one who brought a ring’, so it could well just be fictional.

Taylor Swift Demands End To 'Toxic Male Privilege' At Woman In Music Awards PA Images

While most musicians wait at least year between albums, evermore comes as Swift’s second album for 2020 following folklore being released this summer.

Advert 10

The album went on to be a massive success, which led to the singer becoming the first ever artist to debut at number one on both the Billboard 200 and the Hot 100 in the same week. Her lead single cardigan took the top spot, while the album itself sat pretty at number one, too.