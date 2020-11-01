Taylor Swift Is Now Free To Re-Record Her Old Albums PA

Taylor Swift is now free to re-record all of her own original music following a very public battle between her and music moguls Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun.

The 30-year-old recorded her first six records, from 2006 to 2017, under her former label Big Machine, which was founded by Borchetta.

Advert 10

However, last year Braun bought the label in a controversial $300 million acquisition, purchasing the rights to all six of Swift’s records in the process.

Taylor Swift PA Images

Swift later took to social media to claim both Braun and Borchetta were blocking her from being able to use or perform her own songs, accusing the pair of ‘incessant, manipulative bullying.’

The singer called out the music bosses for ‘exercising tyrannical control’ over her, claiming they had banned her from being able to use her own music in the Netflix documentary she had been working on for three years, unless she agreed not to re-record her own music once her contract with the record label ran out.

Advert 10

‘The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished. This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans,’ she told her followers.

Taylor Swift Demands End To 'Toxic Male Privilege' At Woman In Music Awards PA Images

Instead, Taylor decided to wait it out until the end of her contract, by which time she would legally be allowed re-record copycat versions of all her old songs, which she would own the rights to. That day came today, November 1.

In summer, Swift confirmed that she would be re-recording all of her old songs from November of this year.

Advert 10

‘It is something that I am very excited about doing,’ she said when asked about re-recording her original albums on Good Morning America, as the NME reports.

‘Because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again, so I’m very excited about it.’

Advert 10

Today, November 1, Swift fans have been marking the day as Taylor Is Free Day, and to be honest, we’re all pretty excited about it.

‘Just imagine when Taylor will re-record this album, the impact that it will have,’ one fan tweeted. Others commented that from today, the singer will be able to put ‘owned by Taylor Swift’ on all of her albums.