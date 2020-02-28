Taylor Swift Parties With Models And At A Strip Club In New Music Video

Alongside every great (the) man is a team of hardworking creatives who made this thing happen.

Bill Corso & his incredible team and I have worked together before, turning me into a zombie.. but convincing a significant amount of people I was a dude is our crowning achievement. Between 4-6 hours in the make up chair every day with these geniuses.

Thank you @bcorso and all who worked so hard on this transformation.