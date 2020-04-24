Taylor Swift Slams ‘Greedy’ Scooter Braun For Releasing New Album Without Her Knowing
It might seem as though the world has come to a halt, but Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun’s feud lives on after the popstar branded the music mogul ‘shamelessly greedy’.
Taylor hasn’t shied away from speaking publicly about the producer and his business partners and so it came as no surprise when she took to Instagram to criticise them for releasing some of her music without her permission.
Braun famously acquired Big Machine Records in 2019, the label with which Taylor made all her iconic old hits, prompting an ongoing battle over the rights to her music archive.
It came after Taylor claimed Braun and Scott Borchetta stopped her from performing some of her own music over claims she would be ‘re-recording [her] music’ before her contract allows her to.
Now, Tay has hit out at the pair, after fans alerted her to the fact they had released some of her old recordings on a new album without her approval.
Taking to Instagram, she told her followers:
Hey guys – I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an ‘album’ of live performances of mine tonight.
This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it tonight at midnight.
I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me.
She went on to say:
It looks to me that Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros Family, and the Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realised paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money.
In my opinion…Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless but very transparent.
Last year Taylor revealed she had been making a documentary about her life with Netflix, claiming that her old label had banned her from using any of her older music, or performance footage in the project, despite there being no mention of Big Machine Records in the film.
She explained:
Scott Borchetta told my team that they’ll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I’m both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun.
Braun and Borchetta have since claimed Taylor is spreading ‘false information’, claiming she ‘owes millions of dollars’ to their company, the Mirror reports.
To be continued, no doubt.
