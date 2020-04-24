Taylor Swift Slams ‘Greedy’ Scooter Braun For Releasing New Album Without Her Knowing

Hey guys – I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an ‘album’ of live performances of mine tonight.

This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it tonight at midnight.

I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me.