Taylor Swift Headlining Glastonbury Festival 2020 Alongside Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift will join Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2020 as the pair have now both been confirmed to headline the Pyramid Stage.

Speculation about who would appear at the huge festival has been ongoing since the tickets went on sale earlier this year, but in true Glastonbury fashion the majority of the acts have remained shrouded in mystery.

Saturday’s headliner, Paul McCartney, was revealed in November but Sunday’s act has been kept underwraps until today, December 15, when Glastonbury announced Taylor would be stepping on to the Pyramid Stage.

Glastonbury 2020 will mark the American singer-songwriter’s first appearance at the festival, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary next year.

The Blank Space singer expressed her excitement in a post on Instagram, in which she held up a photo of the festival’s in-house newspaper with the headline: ‘Sunday Night Taylor Made For Glastonbury.’

Taylor wrote:

I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary – See you there!

The 30-year-old is the latest big name to be announced alongside McCartney and Motown star Diana Ross, who will play the Sunday afternoon ‘legends slot’.

Friday’s headliner is still to be revealed but festival organiser Emily Eavis has dropped a few hints about who will take the stage as she said it would be a male artist, playing the festival ‘for their first time’, BBC report. Many fans have speculated the slot will go to Pulitzer prize-winning US rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Though Glastonbury has been running for half a century, Taylor is only the ninth female artist to appear in the headline slot. Suzanne Vega was the first in 1989, followed by Sinéad O’Connor, Shakespears Sister, Skunk Anansie, The White Stripes, Beyoncé, Florence + The Machine and, most recently, Adele in 2016.

Emily commented on the revelation, saying:

Taylor is one of the biggest and best artists on the planet, and we’re just so pleased that she’s coming here to Worthy Farm to join us for our 50th birthday celebrations.

Festival founder Michael also expressed his delight at the booking, saying:

I’m so pleased to announce Taylor Swift will be headlining the Sunday at Glastonbury 2020. She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We’re so delighted.

With Taylor, McCartney and Ross already on the bill Glastonbury has set a high bar for the upcoming festival – let’s hope Friday’s headliner will live up to expectations!

