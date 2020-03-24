Teen Shaves Off Eyebrows For $200 Because Lil Yachy Dared Her To

Picture the scene: you’re stuck inside, just as boredom starts to set in, Lil Yachty dares you to shave your eyebrows off for $200 – do you do it?

Advert

Social distancing and self-isolation is the name of the game at the moment. For the safety of yourself and others, it’s pivotal people remain at home to try and curb the coronavirus pandemic.

However, between the periods of sleeping, eating and working, it’s unsurprising folks are feeling a little stir-crazy. Still, that doesn’t mean you should spend your time shaving your eyebrows for a laugh (and some cash).

Lil Yachty PA Images

Lil Yachty, the rapper behind Speed Me Up and 66, clearly felt fed up by the tedium of being indoors all the time. So, with more than 9.5 million followers at his fingertips, he decided to start an Instagram live and have some fun.

Advert

The 22-year-old announced the ‘talent show’ on Twitter, writing: ‘TALENT SHOW AT 5 PM EASTERN ON MY LIVE WE CASH APP READY SENDING MONEY TO PEOPLE DOIN INTERESTING SHIT CUZ IM REALLY BORED PULL UP’.

Essentially, fans of the rappers flocked to this broadcast to do some monumentally daft things in the pursuit of some money. For example, this teen, who shaved their eyebrows off for the sum of $200.

Lil Yachty Fan Shaves Eyebrows Off Lil Yachty/Instagram

Of course, the dare-based jollity didn’t stop there. Lil Yachty managed to get a couple of young boys to fight and inspire people to eat deodorant, dog food and a condom, although not at the same time.

As COVID-19 numbers rise across the world, the entertainment industry has taken a blow, with film releases delayed, productions halted and concerts cancelled – however, in the latter category, musicians are finding ways to connect with their audiences.

For example, Sunflower rapper Swae Lee put together a virtual concert, also on Instagram live, on March 20. As well as giving a great performance, the gig had all the usual quirks: he crowd-surfed, acted like someone stormed the stage and even invited Chicago rapper Lil Durk onto the livestream.

Advert

However, the best moment came after the Rae Sremmurd rapper invited a young fan ‘onstage’ – essentially placing him at the bottom of the stream – during the gig. He may have only shared screen space, but the young teen looked absolutely ecstatic to be there.

More than 20,000 users were watching the stream at any one time. Perhaps we’ll see more artists performing through the vessel of Instagram Live, eyebrows or not included.