Tekashi 6ix9ine And Nicki Minaj Announce New Track Trollz Drops Friday

Nicki Minaj’s second collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine drops this week, and a portion of the proceeds will go towards helping Black Lives Matter protesters who can’t afford to pay bail.
Tekashi – real name Daniel Hernandez – appeared on the Queen of Rap’s Fefe back in 2018, before he was taken into federal custody. The controversial rapper, who was released early from prison due to the current pandemic, already re-entered the music scene with Gooba in May.
Amid ongoing rallies against racial injustice and systemic police brutality, the rainbow-clad pair have reunited for Trollz, set to drop on Friday, June 12. However, there’s an extra detail: some of the money will be helping protesters unable to pay bail.
Following George Floyd’s death, several high-profile celebrities donated to the Minnesota Bail Fund, including Janelle Monáe, Seth Rogen, Steve Carell, Noname, Ben Schwartz, Don Cheadle and Jameela Jamil. However, Nicki and Tekashi’s track will put money into a larger pot following the escalation of protests across the US.
An undisclosed portion of proceeds from Trollz (whether it be clothing, cassette, vinyl or digital versions of the track) will be going straight to The Bail Project Inc. – providing ‘free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial’.
Nicki wrote on Instagram:
We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police.
Trollz had been pushed back for three weeks already due to the ongoing unrest in the wake of Floyd’s death. This marks the second track to be released by the 24-year-old rapper since his early release from prison – shortly after release, he claimed to be the ‘biggest artist in the f*cking world’.
As well as clashing with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, he’s drawn the interest of Akon, who’s coming out of retirement for Locked Up Part 2 on Tekashi’s upcoming album.
When asked by DJ Whoo Kid whether he would listen to 6ix9ine’s album, Akon said, as per XXL:
I’ma feature on that record. Matter fact, I’m about to call Tekashi right now and say, ‘Yo, T, what we doing? I’m about to get on that record. Listen, I’m me. You can’t beat me up. I’m getting on that record.’
That record probably be the hottest record that drop this year because of all that. Just think about all that surrounded this record. Even if you don’t like him. You gonna’ get it, download it, out of curiosity.
Trollz will be available to purchase and stream on Friday, June 12.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
