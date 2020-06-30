Tekashi 6ix9ine And Nicki Minaj Suffer Biggest Ever Fall For Number 1 Single Trollz

tekashi 69 nicki minaj music vid 1 6ix9ine/Instagram/Scumgang

Just one week after their new collaboration debuted at number one in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj have suffered the biggest ever fall for a song in that position.

Their new single Trollz became only the 40th song ever in the Hot 100’s history to debut at No. 1 last week, but it seems it just couldn’t hang on to the top spot.

The song dropped 33 places in this week’s chart, falling from first to 34th and ultimately suffering ‘the biggest fall for a #1 debut in Hit 100 history’, according to Chart Data.

Presumably, this is a bit of a kick in the teeth for 6ix9ine, who after finding out he had secured the top spot last week took to social media to prove once and for all that he’s a sore winner.

Rather than thank his fans for their support, as you might expect an artist to do after landing their first ever number one, the rapper decided to brag about his achievements while bringing down other rappers who have ‘never been to number one’, deeming them to be ‘little guys in the game’.

Not only that, but Tekashi repeatedly deemed himself ‘unstoppable’, pouring a bottle of champagne over himself while shouting down the camera, ‘I can’t be stopped, didn’t I tell you?’

In a caption alongside his Instagram post, he wrote: ‘YOU CANT [sic] BLACKBALL MEEEEEE IM TO [sic] BIG OF A STARRRRRRRRRRRR… YOU CAN SAY WHAT EVER IM [sic] NUMBER 1 AND YOU CANT [sic] TAKE THAT FROM ME I WENT UP AGAINST THE MUSIC INDUSTRY AND WON!!!!!!!!!’

It seems he is unstoppable though; not only was his victory extremely short-lived, but his fall from grace was so steep it broke records.

Why? Fans believe it could have something to do with the fact that Trollz received very little radio play, and even suggested this trajectory could be the new normal for tracks like this.

Although the single sold the equivalent of 116,000 units, 36 million of these were streams – largely thanks to Minaj’s social media following – and only 1.2 million came from radio.

‘This is what a #1 without radio or playlisting looks like in 2020,’ one fan wrote. ‘If you remove the industry control factors, it’s turbulent. An achievement for one week and painful soon after. We probably will see more of these pop-up hits that vanish soon after in the coming months.’

Tekashi is yet to respond to any of this, but it’s only a matter of time so we’ll make sure to keep you updated when he inevitably does.