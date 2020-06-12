Tekashi 6ix9ine And Nicki Minaj’s Video For New Track Trollz Already Has 10 Million Views

A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. [@bailproject].

The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial.

We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter