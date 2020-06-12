Tekashi 6ix9ine And Nicki Minaj’s Video For New Track Trollz Already Has 10 Million Views
Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s video for their new track Trollz has already racked up over 10 million views at the time of writing.
Trollz is the second track to be released by Tekashi – real name Daniel Hernandez – following his early release from prison on account of coronavirus concerns.
This track follows the record breaking track Gooba, which landed just over a month after Tekashi’s release. Gooba became YouTube’s most-viewed hip-hop video within a 24-hour time span, beating a record previously held by Eminem for his savage 2018 diss track Killshot.
You can check out a clip of the Trollz video below:
A portion of the proceeds from sales of the track and related merchandise will go towards supporting The Bail Project a US organisation which works to combat mass incarceration whilst tackling racial and economic disparities within the US bail system.
Taking to Instagram, Minaj wrote:
A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. [@bailproject].
The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial.
We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter
Tekashi was permitted early release from jail in April following the outbreak of coronavirus, and was also given permission to release new music while under house arrest.
This isn’t the first time that Tekashi and Minaj have collaborated, having previously joined forces for the song FEFE alongside Canadian record producer, DJ, and songwriter Murda Beatz.
Head to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s YouTube channel to watch the full video.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Music, Nicki Minaj, Now, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Trollz
CreditsTekashi 6ix9ine/YouTube and 1 other
Tekashi 6ix9ine/YouTube
Nick Minaj/Instagram