Tekashi 6ix9ine Breaks Instagram Record With Rant Defending Cooperation With Feds 6ix9ine/Instagram/Tekashi 6ix9ine/YouTube

Less than 24 hours after Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison into house arrest, the rapper broke the record for Instagram Live viewers with a rant defending his cooperation with law enforcement.

The 24-year-old – whose real name is Daniel Hernandez – racked up two million views on his live video, in which he said he understood why people may hate him for ‘snitching’.

He also claimed to be the ‘biggest artist in the f*cking world’, saying ‘numbers don’t lie’ and comparing his success to other artists such as Drake, adding: ‘I’m a living legend at the age of 24.’

You can watch part of his rant below:

The full video, which lasted for approximately 13 minutes, showed him admitting to snitching – ‘I snitched, I rattled’ – before questioning: ‘But who was I supposed to be loyal to?’

He claimed he didn’t owe anyone loyalty when members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang allegedly weren’t loyal to him, stating: ‘Where was the loyalty when you were caught on the wire tap trying to kill me?’

The rapper continued:

Where was the loyalty when you were trying to kidnap my mother? Where was the loyalty when you stole a million dollars from me? Where was that? So who broke it first? I get it, don’t fight fire with fire. I’m sorry, but what did I do wrong? Be loyal to n****** who f*ckin’ my baby mums?

tekashi 69 6ix9ine/Instagram

The rant came as Tekashi released his new music video for GOOBA on Friday, May 8, the first video he’s released since leaving prison and which features the rapper wearing a massive shark pendant around his neck and an ankle monitor around his leg.

In parts of the video, Hernandez also appears to be choking a woman – a questionable move which makes it uncomfortable to celebrate him in any way, particularly because some have pointed out it could be a disturbing reference to claims made by his ex-girlfriend that he repeatedly assaulted her.

Clearly filmed recently due to the ankle monitor he wears throughout, it’s unclear whether the video violated the terms of his confinement order, although The New York Times reports 6ix9ine had asked the judge for permission to shoot a video in his backyard.

Watch the video below:

The rapper had faced up to 47 years behind bars for racketeering, but managed to reduce it significantly by cooperating with prosecutors against his former gang mates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

He was sentenced to just two years and was released early after his lawyer argued that his asthma made him vulnerable to coronavirus while in prison.