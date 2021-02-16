Tekashi 6ix9ine Documentary Director Slams Rapper Calling Him A ‘Truly Horrible Human’

6ix9ine/Instagram

The director of an upcoming documentary about Tekashi 6ix9ine has slammed the rapper as a ‘truly horrible human being’.

Karam Gill, the director behind the three-part docuseries Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine, described him as having no morals or talent aside from being a ‘social media mastermind’.

Gill said he had been hesitant about taking on the project at first because of how toxic Tekashi is, but soon realised it was an important story to tell as it shines a light on ‘where we are as a culture’.

PA Images

‘We’re living in the era of manufactured celebrity, where people can create inauthentic online personas and rise to fame without any talent or morals. Tekashi’s story is exactly that — he’s someone who realized the power of having your own platform,’ Gill told Page Six.

‘I think viewers will be shocked to realize how hyper calculated he is. Tekashi was someone who never did anything online on accident. Every click, word and action online was designed with care to spark a reaction. His understanding of how human beings operate on these platforms is incredible,’ Gill said.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has previously admitted to years of domestic violence. In 2018, he was arrested on nine charges including firearms charges, conspiracy to murder and armed robbery. He faced up to 47 years in prison, however, this was shortened to just two years after he signed a cooperation agreement with prosecutors.

6ix9ine_/Instagram

Gill, who did not meet Tekashi during the making of the documentary, said the project was an opportunity to capture a time in human history ‘where we have seen pop culture figures, and even presidents, shape their own realities and manipulate us all through digital media’.

The interviews with the rapper that will be featured in the documentary are unreleased post-prison tapes that Gill’s larger production team acquired.

An attorney for Tekashi, Lance Lazzaro, told Page Six the docuseries is ‘the furthest from the truth’.

‘Daniel Hernandez never was interviewed for [the docuseries], and never participated. It is interesting and almost unbelievable without ever having met the person… how [the director] characterised him. It’s hard to fathom. No one can comment about his talent… and how he characterised him when he never met the person,’ Lazzaro said.

Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine is released on Showtime on February 21.