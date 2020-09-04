Tekashi 6ix9ine Drops First Album Since Prison
Five months after his early release from prison, Tekashi 6ix9ine has dropped his new album: TattleTales.
The 24-year-old rapper – real name Daniel Hernandez – had been serving a two-year sentence on charges of racketeering, drug trafficking and other offences, following his notorious testimony against the Nine Trey Bloods gang.
However, the Brooklyn rapper clearly isn’t bothered about the echoes of being called a ‘snitch’ – especially as his first album since leaving prison is titled TattleTales.
In his earlier announcement of the album, Tekashi said: ‘Yo, I got a huge announcement for y’all. I’m dropping the album September 4. TattleTales, the album. I think the killers, the hitters, is over here. Try to keep it down… Let’s pay respect to all the soldiers.’
The new release features GOOBA – which kickstarted a drama between the rapper and Billboard after Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s Stuck With U topped the charts – as well as Punani, YAYA and TROLLZ featuring Nicki Minaj.
TattleTales’ release has also coincided with Lil Durk’s The Voice, the Chicago rapper’s latest single. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Tekashi wrote: ‘Remember this goofy said he want all the smoke’ and ‘Lil Durk reportedly not dropping album today’.
The two rappers have been ‘beefing’ for quite some time, reaching a turning point earlier this week when both sides accused the other of offering millions of dollars to keep trolling. Lil Tjay also said he was offered money from Tekashi’s team.
In an earlier Instagram Live stream, Lil Durk explained:
That bitch-ass n**** label call me. Somebody from his camp. I ain’t gonna say his label. Somebody from his camp called somebody from my camp talkin’ ’bout they’ll give me $3 million to keep trolling with this n****.
Dead. I hope y’all on here lookin’ and listenin’. That sh*t dead, man. I ain’t never gon’ turn my back on the f*ckin’ streets, ever. I’m the fucking voice, know what I’m sayin’? That money sh*t ain’t gonna change a muthaf*cka. So I ain’t never gon’ respond to this n**** ever f*ckin’ again. Say what you want, do what you want. You can’t f*cking troll me n****, I’m the streets.
However, in an opposing Instagram post, Tekashi said he was offered $5 million to keep up the social media quarrels, as well as claiming he was flown out to Los Angeles to help promote another rapper’s album.
He said, standing beside the pool of a Hollywood Hills home: ‘Oh, by the way, we in L.A. right now, come get this building. Look, let me give y’all a head start… First come, first served!’
Tekashi clearly doesn’t care. To be honest mate, neither do we.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Music, GOOBA, Rap, Rappers, TattleTales, Tekashi 6ix9ine