Tekashi 6ix9ine Filmed Getting A Drink Launched Over Him At UFC 266

A video has surfaced online of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine having a drink thrown over him at UFC 266.

Tekashi attended the event on Saturday, September 25, which was hosted at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, when someone in the crowd called him a ‘b*tch’ after throwing their drink at him.

It appears as if the TROLLZ rapper was topless at the time as he walked down the aisle, when the UFC fan in the crowd began to taunt him and threw the drink.

It’s safe to say that Tekashi didn’t react well to having the drink lobbed at him, and responded by throwing his own drink back before squaring up to the person.

A guy in the video can be heard saying, ‘You’re a p*ssy n*****, you a b*tch. I’ll beat the sh*t out of you.’

Security then jumps in to break up the altercation, ushering Tekashi away from the crowd.

According to TMZ, the guy who initiated it all was later taken away in handcuffs.

Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, is currently serving five years supervised release. He was given this sentence, alongside 24 months in prison, after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges in December 2019.

He’s since served his time behind bars and was released in April 2020. The 25-year-old had been in custody since late 2018.

The rapper was facing 47 years in prison after admitting to joining the Nine Trey Bloods gang, but this was dramatically decreased in light of him cooperating with police.

Following his release, Tekashi dropped his second album, TattleTales.