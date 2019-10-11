Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Multimillion-Dollar Record Deal While In Prison

PA Images/Tekashi 6ix9ine/Instagram

It seems like Tekashi 6ix9ine has spent every waking minute following his arrest snitching on people, but apparently he has found time to think about his career as he’s signed a multimillion-dollar record deal.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is awaiting sentencing on racketeering and firearms charges after being arrested in November 2018.

He is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 47 years after pleading guilty to a number of the charges, but in an attempt to shorten his sentence he entered into a co-operation agreement with the federal government.

PA Images

Enter all of the memes. Tekashi seemed to share every secret he’d ever been told and the internet had a field day joking about whose trust he broke. The latest (pretend) victim has been Rebekah Vardy.

Judge: okay, is there anything else you'd like to tell the court? Tekashi 6ix9ine: It's…..Rebekah Vardy’s account. pic.twitter.com/bgBGMd6MV6 — 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@Mike__Mac) October 9, 2019

There’ll probably be a lot of people very angry with the rapper when it comes time for him to be released from prison, but Tekashi has also managed to secure something to look forward to, as Billboard has confirmed he’s landed a new record deal with his former label, 10K Projects.

TMZ was the first to break the news, reporting the deal is worth more than $10 million (£8,000,000). Sources have said the 23-year-old will earn the money for putting out two albums following his release; one in English and one in Spanish.

Last month, Tekashi testified against his former fellow Nine Trey gang members, Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison and Aljermiah ‘Nuke’ Mack, after which both men were found guilty.

Getty

Despite the huge betrayal, TMZ reports Tekashi seems to believe his snitching will be forgotten once he’s released from prison, and that he and his tracks will be more popular than ever. It’s potentially a bit of a pipe dream considering he dobbed in members of a violent gang, but I suppose it’s nice that he’s optimistic.

10K Projects apparently shares the rapper’s beliefs as it has not only taken the risk on Tekashi but also on the judge handing him a sentence that sees him released before he turns 70 – the age he’d be if he served his 47 years.

Getty

Tekashi will be sentenced on December 18 and it’s thought his sentence will be drastically reduced thanks to his co-operation deal.

Fans of the rapper will have to wait until then to hear how long it might be until his new albums are released, though as it might be a couple of decades or so I wouldn’t hold your breath.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]