Tekashi 6ix9ine Has $200,000 Donation Rejected By Children's Charity

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s attempt to donate $200,000 to children’s charity No Kid Hungry has been rejected.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, wasted no time regaining the spotlight following his early release from prison last month, and quickly began raking in money with the release of his new song, Gooba.

Tekashi released the song last week and gained further attention with a record-breaking Instagram Live video, in which he defended his cooperation with law enforcement. He also used Instagram to promote some new merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies and rainbow-patterned face-masks.

As a result of his new music and return to social media, Tekashi reportedly racked up $2 million in less than a week, according to sources cited by TMZ. He achieved all of this from home, where he remains on house arrest as he carries out the remaining months of his two-year prison sentence.

Tekashi opted to share some of his wealth with No Kid Hungry, which helps to feed millions of children who face hunger across the United States, but the nonprofit chose not to accept the $200,000 donation.

Explaining its decision, the charity said:

We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation. As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.

It must be difficult for an organisation that is built on donations to reject money, but No Kid Hungry evidently has principles that it has chosen to stick by. Tekashi was arrested on racketeering charges in 2018, and was part of the gang Nine Trey Bloods before he turned on other alleged gang members as part of a plea deal to cut down his jail time.

USA Today asked No Kid Hungry which ‘activities’ specifically did not align with the group’s mission, but a spokesperson declined to comment further.

It’s likely that Tekashi’s past offences are at least in part the reason behind the rejection, but while the charity has insisted it is sticking to policy, the rapper has accused the organisation of being ‘cruel’.

He addressed the organisation in a now-deleted post on his Instagram page, writing:

@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel.

A number of fans agreed with Tekashi and pointed out that ‘money is money’, no matter where it comes from, but others have commended No Kid Hungry for standing firm.