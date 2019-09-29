Tekashi 6ix9ine ‘Has Strong Message’ For Anyone Hating On Him For ‘Snitching’

PA

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been dubbed a ‘snitch’ by his musical co-horts. But he doesn’t care – they’re just jealous, apparently.

Tekashi69 – real name Daniel Hernandez – has caused a vicious storm in the hip-hop world after testifying against members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

After being arrested in November 2018, he was facing a minimum of 47 years and maximum of life in prison after being charged with nine federal counts, including racketeering, firearms offences and drug trafficking.

In a bid to lower his sentence, the rapper entered into a guilty plea with prosecutors – agreeing to offer information on fellow gang members.

As reported by TMZ, sources close to the rapper say Tekashi isn’t frightened or even phased by the hate he’s been receiving – they’re all just haters.

The sources allege the rapper isn’t afraid to get back out there and make more music, as he believes – for some reason – that his testimony will quickly be forgotten.

For Tekashi, the sources say, he believes those in the industry that have spoken out against him during the trial are envious (sounds logical) and are afraid they’ll be left behind when he returns to the charts as a superstar (good one, mate).

Despite this alleged bravado from the rapper, there are serious fears over his safety. The New York Times reported that Tekashi could enter the witness protection program – the rapper said himself in court: ‘I knew I was going to become a target. I knew they were going to try and hurt me.’

As reported by The New York Times, Jay Kramer, a former FBI official who worked on organized crime cases, said:

Despite how connected we are, and the appetite for social media content in this country, there are places where, if this kid gets a haircut and wears normal clothes, no one would know or care who he is.

However, in another twist, Tekashi isn’t interested in the witness protection program. According to TMZ, he’ll be rejecting the offer, with sources close to the rapper saying he’ll forgo witness protection as he’s ‘itching’ to make new music.

Instead, Tekashi allegedly plans to have a 24/7 security team – living a life of fame will hiding in plain sight.

In the trial against Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison and Aljermiah ‘Nuke’ Mack, for kidnapping, racketeering and narcotics trafficking, Tekashi’s testimony turned on a number of people: including Cardi B and Diplomats artist Jim Jones.

Cardi and her representatives denied the claims, explaining she was a member of a different group, the Brim Bloods, in her youth.

Snoop Dogg – real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – has notably taken issue with Tekashi. His social media is full of posts aimed at the rapper, calling out his ‘snitching’ behaviour.

Snoop even brought in Martha Stewart to make his point: the US’ leading homemaker who went to jail for five months in 2004 following an insider trading scandal.

Snoop’s post read:

As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) snitch on EVERYBODY, I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial. Baby girl kept it 10 toes down and ate that prison sentence by herself, like the true baddie she is.

The trial wrapped up on September 26, however Tekashi is still awaiting his sentence.

