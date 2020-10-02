Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalised After Suspected Overdose Of Diet Pills And Caffeine 6ix9ine/Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalised in Florida after a suspected overdose of ‘diet pills and caffeine’.

The 24-year-old GOOBA rapper reportedly spent two days in hospital after breaching the recommended dosage of a weight loss pill, later making things worse with a coffee.

The artist, real name Daniel Hernandez, was released early from prison earlier this year due to the current pandemic, made to serve the rest of his sentence on house arrest.

In a recent interview with The Shade Room, Tekashi explained that he was put in hospital after suffering an overdose from Hydroxycut, a weight-loss pill. While he was only supposed to take one each day, he ended up taking two.

As a result, his heart rate increased exponentially. Later, he also drank a McDonald’s coffee, with the combination of the weight-loss pills and caffeine causing him to sweat excessively, eventually leading to him going to hospital. After two days in a bed, he’s feeling healthier again, even going for a jog.

Tekashi said that he’s gained weight over the course of the past few months following his early release from prison in April. At one point, he claimed he weighed more than 200lb – however, he’s now down to 177lb and ‘plans to keep going until he’s 150lb before he makes his return to the ‘gram’.

He also urged that he’s only been taking Hydroxycut and no other drugs, not just because he doesn’t take drugs in general, but it would violate the terms of his strict parole.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Tekashi discussed the upcoming US presidential election and comparisons between himself and Donald Trump.

He said: ‘I don’t think Trump trolls. I think Trump is genuinely Trump. I get compared to Trump every day. But I love Mexican people. I don’t think we’re the same,’ later adding that he would vote for Trump against Joe Biden.

Commenting on his lifestyle after testifying against the Nine Trey Bloods gang and his subsequent notoriety, he said:

I fell in love with the life. I fell in love with the fact that I inspire people. When kids see me, they go crazy… I grew up being a nobody. Genuinely, as a kid, I felt like I was just walking invisibly. I never want to feel that way. My goal is to feed me and mine.

On the fear of death or any retaliation, he added: ‘At this point, it’s a lifestyle. I worry about it, but I’m not scared of it. The streets is a myth. Right now, if I left this interview and took the train by myself to Bed-Stuy, I wouldn’t come back. If you took a trip to an island full of cannibals, are you coming back? But you don’t put yourself in stupid situations.’