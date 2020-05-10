Tekashi 6ix9ine Just Smashed Hip-Hop Record Previously Held By Eminem

Eminem Tekashi 6ix9ine/YouTube/PA

Tekashi 6ix9ine has just broken the record previously held by rap legend Eminem, following the release of his new track GOOBA.

Released on Friday, May 8, this marks the very first piece of music released by Tekashi 6ix9ine – real name Daniel Hernandez – since he was taken out of prison last month and placed under house arrest.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was permitted early release from jail in April on account of the coronavirus pandemic and was also given permission to release new music while under house arrest.

The accompanying music video to GOOBA currently has over 63 million views on YouTube at the time of writing, smashing YouTube’s record for the most-viewed hip-hop video within a 24-hour time span.

This record was previously held by Eminem for his savage 2018 diss track, Killshot which skewered Machine Gun Kelly whilst amassing an incredible 38.1 million views within the first 24 hours of being uploaded.

As per the NME, it’s been estimated that a whopping 43 million views of the GOOBA music video were registered on the very first day of release, which would be the highest number in YouTube history for any hip-hop track.

This isn’t the first time in recent days that Tekashi 6ixNine, 24, has broken social media records, with his Instagram Live session on Friday, May 8 now holding the record for the highest number of people tuning into Instagram at the very same time: a staggering two million.

Speaking via Instagram Live, Tekashi 6ix9ine said he was alright with people hating him for ‘snitching’ whilst bragging about his fame, stating:

I appreciate every little thing and I did nothing wrong. Yes, I didn’t need all of that beef. I’m the biggest artist in the f*cking world. Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t. Look at the viewers, look up. Two million. Numbers don’t lie.

However, not all is going well for the rapper and convicted criminal. Just one month after he was released early from prison and put under house arrest, Tekashi 6ix9ine had to be relocated after his secret location was compromised.

This move was necessary after a neighbour shared footage online after spotting the rapper filming outside his new home, exclaiming: ‘So, I’m in my f*cking room. 6ix9ine is literally… he moved in the house behind me. He’s taking pictures on the back deck.’

On Saturday, May 9, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, confirmed to TMZ that his client had been relocated for security reasons following this leak, with law enforcement officials having been made aware of the move.