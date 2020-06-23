Tekashi 6ix9ine Lands First Number One After Accusing Billboard Of Corruption
Tekashi 6ix9ine made it to number one for the first time after accusing Billboard of corruption.
The rapper became convinced the company was ‘cheating’ last month, after Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s song Stuck With U beat his track Gooba to the top spot.
At the time, Tekashi cited a chart forecasting site that suggested his song would place higher in the charts than it ultimately did. He accused Billboard of ‘playing favourites’ and manipulating the charts to lower his ranking.
The company denied the accusations and methodically debunked every one of Tekashi’s claims, though the rapper probably wouldn’t have been satisfied until last week, when he finally made it to number one.
His track Trollz, featuring Nicki Minaj, debuted at the top of the charts after selling 116,000 copies in the week ending June 18, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, as per Billboard.
The song came in third place on Streaming Songs with 36 million US streams, and it achieved 1.2 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending June 21.
After being so vocal about his previous miss, it’s not surprising that Tekashi took to social media to brag about his achievement.
The rapper shared a video of himself popping champagne, though he claimed the achievement hadn’t come easily as he accused radio stations of trying to ‘blackball’ him and claimed Apple Music and Spotify hadn’t included the song in their playlists.
Alongside the video, he wrote:
On @billboard you cant stop me. You can’t blackball me. Didn’t I tell you!!!!!!!!!!!!! No Radiooooooooo, @applemusic @spotify @thelarryjackson @carlchery didn’t give us any major playlisting on Spotify and Apple
They tired [sic] so hard pushing someone elses song
Let the world know what ya did !!!! You can’t blackball meeeeee I’m to [sic] big of a starrrrrrrrrrrr … oh annddddddd all the fanbases that teamed up to prevent this number one I saw that tooooo
Debut Number 1 with none of you! You can say what ever I’m Number 1 and you can’t take that from me I went up against the music industry and won!
Trollz is Tekashi’s first-ever Hot 100 number one, and Minaj’s second. As well as making it to the top of the Hot 100, it debuted at number one in the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.
The track is the 40th song to ever debut at number one on the Hot 100 chart, making 2020 a record-breaker with five Hot 100 number one debuts in a single year.
