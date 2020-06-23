Tekashi 6ix9ine Lands First Number One After Accusing Billboard Of Corruption

On @billboard you cant stop me. You can’t blackball me. Didn’t I tell you!!!!!!!!!!!!! No Radiooooooooo, @applemusic @spotify @thelarryjackson @carlchery didn’t give us any major playlisting on Spotify and Apple

They tired [sic] so hard pushing someone elses song

Let the world know what ya did !!!! You can’t blackball meeeeee I’m to [sic] big of a starrrrrrrrrrrr … oh annddddddd all the fanbases that teamed up to prevent this number one I saw that tooooo

Debut Number 1 with none of you! You can say what ever I’m Number 1 and you can’t take that from me I went up against the music industry and won!