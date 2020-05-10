Tekashi 6ix9ine Moved After Video Revealing Secret Location Was Shared Online tekashi__6ix9ine__/Instagram/nuffsaidny/Twitter

Just one month after being released early from prison into house arrest, Tekashi 6ix9ine has had to be relocated after his secret location was compromised.

A video of the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, went viral over the weekend in which he could be seen posing for photos on his balcony. Another photo later surfaced, purporting to be of Tekashi’s new property, with his address since being leaked.

It comes after the 24-year-old shared photos and videos of himself from the outside of what was believed to be his residence – boasting about being ‘number one in the world’ – with his neighbours spotting him as he did so.

On Saturday, May 9, the rapper’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, confirmed to TMZ that Tekashi has been moved from his location for security reasons as a result of this leak, with law enforcement officials having already been made aware of the move.

The move was necessary after one of his neighbours shared a video online when she spotted the rapper filming outside his new home, exclaiming: ‘So, I’m in my f*cking room. 6ix9ine is literally… he moved in the house behind me. He’s taking pictures on the back deck.’

She then showed what appears to be Tekashi wearing the same outfit as the one he wore in his Instagram posts. The video was quickly re-shared all over social media, with one person captioning it: ‘Some girl in Long Island just told the whole world where 6ix9ine lives. She snitched on a snitch.’

Tekashi currently isn’t in the witness protection programme, although there’s no doubt he is a target after securing himself a lesser prison sentence by cooperating with prosecutors against his former gang mates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

The rapper had faced up to 47 years behind bars for racketeering, but managed to reduce it significantly to just two years. Not only that, but he was then released early after his lawyer argued that his asthma made him vulnerable to coronavirus while in prison.

Not long after he was released, 69 defended his decision to cooperate with law enforcement in a rant on social media, breaking the record for Instagram Live viewers at the same time. In the 13-minute video, he admitted to snitching – ‘I snitched, I rattled’ – before questioning: ‘But who was I supposed to be loyal to?’

He went on to say he didn’t owe anyone loyalty, especially because – according to him – members of the gang weren’t loyal to him. The rapper spoke of attempts on his life, a plot to kidnap his mother and the theft of ‘a million dollars’ from him.

‘So who broke [the loyalty] first?’, he questioned. ‘I get it, don’t fight fire with fire. I’m sorry, but what did I do wrong? Be loyal to n****** who f*ckin’ my baby mums?’

Regardless of what he says now though, there’s no doubt he’s risking his life if he continues to post pictures of his whereabouts rather than keeping a low profile – something he should no doubt be doing at his new place.