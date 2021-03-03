Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For Allegedly Refusing To Pay Bodyguards’ $75,000 Security Bill

6ix9ine/Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing legal action from his former security guards after allegedly failing to pay $75,000 worth of bills.

California-based security company Metropolitan Patrol claims the rapper signed a contract just three months after he was kidnapped, beaten and robbed in Brooklyn in 2018.

Advert 10

The suit alleges that Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was provided with armed officers and armoured vehicles for 11 days, with each security guard receiving $85 per hour during the day and $127.50 per hour overnight, as per TMZ.

6ix9ine0fficial/Instagram

The publication has seen an invoice that appears to show armoured vehicles charged at $300 to $550 a day, including a ‘black fully loaded Yukon with ballistic panels’ and ‘a black police Ford Explorer with ballistic panels, fully loaded with lights and sirens’.

On two of the days, 6ix9ine is reported to have requested overnight protection from the security guards after a drive-by shooter opened fire at the $80 million Beverley Hills home where he was filming a music video with Nicki Minaj and Kanye West on November 8, as per Page Six.

Advert 10

Shortly afterwards, Tekashi was handed a number of federal charges for his association with the Nine Trey Gangsters, including charges of racketeering, weapon possession and conspiracy to commit murder.

PA Images

While the bills totalled up to a little more than $75,000, Metropolitan Patrol is said to be asking for the contract fees as well as late fees and legal fees, meaning the company is actually requesting a sum of $88,181.50 from the rapper.

6ix9ine’s attorney Lance Lazzaro has responded to the suit by calling it ‘meritless’, and saying the responsibility for paying the bill lies with the management company that looked after the rapper at the time, MTA Bookings.

Advert 10

‘A former management company that provided bookings for Danny hired Metropolitan. That’s the person responsible for whatever fees are owed,’ he said.

6ix9ine0fficial/Instagram

However, this isn’t the only legal challenge facing the 24-year-old, after a woman claimed he threw a bottle of champagne at her head, causing her to need several stitches.

Alexis Salaberrios, who works as an exotic dancer, has launched a lawsuit against the rapper, claiming he threw the bottle into a crowd at the Gold Rush Cabaret on February 20 after someone in the crowd called him a ‘rat’.

Advert 10

Her lawyer says Tekashi threw the ‘deadly object with intent to commit serious bodily injury’, but ended up missing his intended victim, hitting Salaberrios instead.