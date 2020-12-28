Tekashi 6ix9ine Voted Most Overrated Artist Of 2020 6ix9ine0fficial/Instagram

It probably won’t come as much as a surprise to you, but rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been voted the most overrated artist of 2020.

To see who you thought was the most overrated artist of the year, we at UNILAD conducted a Twitter poll that concluded with Tekashi 6ix9ine coming up top, taking an impressive 56.9% of the vote – and he’s been talked about a lot this past year.

Advert 10

Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, has been on quite the rollercoaster. From being denied bail, to all of a sudden being granted home confinement, to the rapper breaking hip-hop records and fellow rappers branding the 23-year-old a ‘snitch’, he’s been the brunt of several headlines in the past 12 months.

Tekashi 6ix9ine appears in court PA Images

For those of you who are behind with the times regarding all things Tekashi, the GOOBA rapper was sentenced to two years in prison in December 2019. He had been in custody for more than a year before his sentencing. Some of his convictions ranged from gun possession and conspiracy to murder, to gang activity. He also had previous convictions after pleading guilty in 2015 for the use of a child in a sexual performance.

Despite his criminal history, due to cooperating with the FBI and giving them information on the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods – the gang he used to be part of – his sentence was reduced from a possible 47 years behind bars to 24 months (13 of which he had already served).

Advert 10

Tekashi 69 6ix9ine_/Instagram

Fast forward to April of this year, the 23-year-old was granted permission to finish his remaining four months of his sentence from home because his asthma put him at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 while behind bars.

Tekashi then released new music, which saw his song Trollz featuring Nicki Minaj, hit the top spot. It didn’t last however; by the following week it has dropped down 33 places in the Hot 100.

He’s since gone on to anger several celebrities, including the likes of Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg and Marquise Jackson, 50 Cent’s son, to name a few.

Advert 10

Following Tekashi in our poll of overrated artists was queen of rap Cardi B, who received 36.7% of the vote. One of Cardi’s most controversial stories from 2020 was her very brief plans to divorce husband Offset – she changed her mind just 27 days after filing the papers.

Cardi also got people talking following the release of her track WAP with Megan Thee Stallion.

One person commented, ‘All rappers are overrated. Rapping used to be good when it first debuted, but now it’s not even real music.’

Advert 10

Cardi B’s Viral ‘Coronavirus’ Video Is Now A Song Raising Money For Shelters And Food Banks PA Images

While I’d personally agree with that comment in regards to Tekashi’s music, you can’t deny that Cardi’s I Like It is super catchy.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga came in third in our poll receiving a measly 6.4% of the vote. So it’s not just rappers people think are overrated…