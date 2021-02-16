unilad
Tekashi 6ix9ine's Lawyer Responds To Documentary Director Calling Him A 'Truly Horrible Human'

by : Saman Javed on : 16 Feb 2021 15:27
Tekashi 6ix9ine's Lawyer Responds To Documentary Director Calling Him A 'Truly Horrible Human’Tkeashi6ix9ine/Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer has fired back after a documentary director branded the rapper a ‘truly horrible human being’.

In a new interview, director Karam Gill revealed he had been working on a three-part docuseries, Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine, which is set to air on February 21.

Gill said he believes the rapper has ‘no morals or talent’ outside being a ‘social media mastermind’, and that he is a ‘truly horrible human being who has done terrible things’.

Since hearing about the documentary, Tekashi’s attorney Lance Lazzaro has rebuked Gill’s comments, saying they are ‘the furthest from the truth’.

Tekashi 6ix9ine appears in courtPA Images

Lazzaro said the rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, was never interviewed for the project and did not participate in it.

‘It is interesting and almost unbelievable without ever having met the person… how [the director] characterised him. It’s hard to fathom. No one can comment about his talent… and how he characterised him when he never met the person,’ Lazzaro told Page Six.

‘Danny’s talent speaks for itself, and Danny is a good human being,’ he said, adding that Gill should have paid more attention to Tekashi’s charity work.

‘Maybe he should go back and look at the things Danny did for people when they were on their last days of life,’ the attorney said.

rapper on stage before the tekashi69 arrest6ix9ine/Instagram
In May 2020, Hernandez took to social media to announce he would be donating $200,000 to children’s charity No Kid Hungry.

However, the donation was rejected by the charity, which said his activities do not align with its mission and values.

Gill told Page Six he did not interview the rapper for the documentary project and instead used unreleased post-prison tapes his production team had acquired.

While initially opposed to the project, Gill said it was important to shine a light on ‘where we are as a culture’.

Tekashi 696ix9ine_/Instagram

‘We’re living in the era of manufactured celebrity, where people can create inauthentic online personas and rise to fame without any talent or morals. Tekashi’s story is exactly that – he’s someone who realized the power of having your own platform,’ he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, he brands Tekashi an ‘online troll’ and compares the rapper’s social media use to that of former president Donald Trump.

‘To me this project was an opportunity to capture this time in human history, a time where we have seen pop culture figures, and even presidents, shape their own realities and manipulate us all through digital media,’ he added.

