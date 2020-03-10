Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Prison Release Date Has Been Set
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s prison release date has been set, and it’s just as his legal team predicted.
Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, was initially sentenced to 47 years to life in prison for his array of crimes, relating to his time as a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.
However, since he was first arrested, Tekashi has sung like a canary, informing on current gang members which saw his jail time drastically reduced – in December 2019 he was sentenced to just two years behind bars.
The offences Tekashi was charged with included racketeering, carrying a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy murder charges.
In December last year, the rapper’s legal representative Lance Lazzaro was certain he would have his client out by the end July 2020, and the 23-year-old will be released this summer as he said.
Lazzaro pretty much got his prediction spot on, with Tekashi’s release date set for August 2, 2020.
Dawn Florio, another member of Tekashi’s legal team, dubbed him as ‘the perfect model prisoner’.
Rapper and actor Nick Cannon spoke out about Tekashi last week, saying he had been involved with the FBI ‘from the start’.
Cannon made the bold claims during an interview with Vlad Lyubovny, better known as DJ Vlad, as the pair discussed Tekashi’s prison sentence and his testimony against his fellow Nine Trey Blood gang members.
Vlad expressed his thoughts on the situation, suggesting Tekashi’s sentencing sent a ‘clear message to the world’ that people could do ‘as much f*cked crazy sh*t as [they] want as long as [they] tell [on others]’.
Cannon disagreed, and said he believed the sentencing was down to the rapper’s involvement with the FBI.
Speaking to Vlad, Cannon explained:
[The FBI] will use this kid [Tekashi] that has a lot of attention to take down that entire community… you wanna talk conspiracy, they got ’em all on conspiracy.
‘Cause now they’re admitting stuff and it’s all on video. They’ve been doing this since the Mafia.
This is a prime example of how the Federal Bureau of Investigation can take out an entire neighborhood, an entire community, an entire people and put them all in cages…
And they used young Daniel to do it. That’s all they did.
Cannon went on to add that Tekashi probably wasn’t the kingpin in this big conspiracy, but he believes the FBI used the rapper to its advantage because he was in the spotlight.
For some reason, I highly doubt Tekashi was the mastermind behind it all.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, America, Court, Crime, Gangs, Jail sentence, Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, prison, Release Date, Tekashi 6ix9ine