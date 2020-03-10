Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Prison Release Date Has Been Set

[The FBI] will use this kid [Tekashi] that has a lot of attention to take down that entire community… you wanna talk conspiracy, they got ’em all on conspiracy.

‘Cause now they’re admitting stuff and it’s all on video. They’ve been doing this since the Mafia.

This is a prime example of how the Federal Bureau of Investigation can take out an entire neighborhood, an entire community, an entire people and put them all in cages…

And they used young Daniel to do it. That’s all they did.