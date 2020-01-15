Tekashi69 Fears For His Safety And Would Like To Serve His Jail Time From Home

Tekashi 6ix9ine 6ix9ine/Instagram/PA

Tekashi 6ix9ine has expressed fears for his safety behind bars and wants to serve out the rest of his sentence from the comfort of his own home.

Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, allegedly believes his safety has been compromised because the private jail where he currently resides is full of Nine Trey Gangster Blood members.

As anyone who has followed Hernandez’ court case will know, the 23-year-old rapper famously ratted out multiple alleged Blood members shortly after his arrest. It’s fair to assume he won’t be getting the warmest of welcomes from his fellow inmates.

According to filed documents obtained by TMZ, Hernandez’ lawyer Lance Lazzaro has requested the judge to permit his client to serve out the remainder of his 24-month sentence either under home confinement or in a community correctional facility.

In December 2019, Tekashi was handed a two-year prison sentence as well as five years of supervised release following charges of federal racketeering.

Prior to this sentencing, he has already spent over a year in federal prison after being arrested in 2018 on federal racketeering charges. Following his eventual release, Tekashi will serve 300 hours of community service and will pay a fine worth $35,000.

This sentencing was given despite Tekashi’s cooperation with the US Attorney’s office in a case against his fellow members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a branch of the United Blood Nation street based on the east coast of the US.

Handing down the sentence, Judge Paul Engelmayer made the following comments, as per courtroom reports from Inner City Press:

You have been in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation. However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served is appropriate. In my judgement, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today.

Judge Engelmayer continued:

Before you, the gang didn’t fight with rap entourages. They had no independent interest in going after musicians and their management groups… I reject the portrait of you as a passive participant.

Hernandez initially pleaded not guilty, but changed to a guilty plea in January 2019. It later became known he had begun working alongside the prosecution in a case against Blood members the very next day after he was arrested in 2018.

In September 2019, 6ix9ine spent nearly two hours on the witness stand during his first day at Manhattan federal court; testifying to becoming a gang member in November 2017 and to participating in violent crimes, including shootings, assaults and drug trafficking.