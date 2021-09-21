Teletubbies Accused Of Being ‘Little Gay Demons’ Over Lil Nas X Tweet

BBC/Alamy

After tweeting that they wanted to work with Lil Nas X, the Teletubbies have been branded ‘little gay demons’ by a right-wing US politician.

You know the world has finally hit rock bottom when even the family-favourite Teletubbies are being attacked over social media.

Advert 10

Poor Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po, just wanted to have some fun with Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, as he releases his new album. Taking to Twitter, the children’s TV icons asked if they could get a feature on Lil Nas’ next record.

However, they were met with an extremely homophobic and condemning response, specifically from former TruNews host Lauren Witzke.

Alamy

The tweet from the Teletubbies showed images of the four colourful stars of the children’s programme, edited onto the cover of Lil Nas X’s new debut album, Montero.

Advert 10

It was captioned: ‘@LilNasX can we get a feature on the next album?’

Lil Nas X responded by saying ‘alright bet!’, joking that if a record was made it would include himself and ‘tinky winky on the hook, dipsy and po on the verses and we’ll let laa laa do the outro’.

Despite the Teletubbies’ excitement at the prospect, saying the arrangement sounded ‘perfect’ and that they would see Lil Nas X in the studio, their enthusiasm was not reciprocated by everyone.

Advert 10

Lauren Witzke, former Republican Nominee for US Senate and American Christian Nationalist, took to Instagram to share the original post by the Teletubbies.

She captioned her post: ‘I always knew that the Teletubbies were little gay demons’.

However, Witzke’s outward homophobia was met with an angry response from followers and other Instagram users, who flooded to the comments to condemn her views. One said: ‘OMG Karen you’re sooooo funny.’

Advert 10

Another wrote:

I’m just so f*cking grateful I don’t know anyone like you in real life Lauren. It must be utterly exhausting to be so hateful all the time.

A third said: ‘Get well soon!’

Witzke’s attack on the Teletubbies follows other controversial posts.

Advert 10

Such as her reposting of a New York Post article about Transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin, who won her MMA debut. Witzke wrote: ‘Feminist-leftists and Lesbians who demanded “equality” are getting exactly what they deserve.’

Lil Nas X announced ‘baby montero’s’ arrival on September 16, in a teaser video of himself giving birth on Twitter.

It followed another teaser of a pregnant Lil Nas X attending a baby shower where no one else turned up.

Witzke may not be excited at the prospect of a Teletubbies and Lil Nas X collaboration, but the pictures of the four characters on the Montero cover has me convinced.

Who wouldn’t want to see a music video with Lil Nas X singing along inside of the Tubbytronic Superdrome?