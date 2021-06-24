The Beats Logo Has A Very Clever Hidden Meaning

PA Images

In the 15 years since Dr. Dre first founded the company, the Beats logo has become one of the most instantly recognisable in the world.

Most of us probably think the logo has a pretty simple meaning: b for Beats, right?

Advert 10

But in fact, it turns out there’s a super-subtle hidden meaning behind the iconic logo, as one marketing agency has helpfully pointed out in a TikTok video.

Loading…

According to @raisingsails, the lower-case ‘b’ that decks out the ears of the headphones isn’t actually a ‘b’ at all. Instead, it’s supposed to resemble a person wearing a pair of headphones.

The original minimalist logo shows the ‘b’ inside a red circle, which – based on this interpretation – is apparently not a circle at all, but instead a featureless human head.

Advert 10

In their video, @raisingsails have helpfully photoshopped an eye and a mouth onto the logo, which turns it more clearly into the side profile of someone wearing a pair of headphones. It’s incredibly simple, but once you’ve noticed it, it’s hard to see anything else.

@raisingsails/TikTok

In fairness, Beats has never actually confirmed that this is the true meaning behind the logo, but it makes a whole lot of sense.

The hidden meaning has been pointed out a few times over the years, and it always comes as a surprise to people, even if they’ve been wearing the headphones for ages.

Advert 10

‘uhh day 6 of quarantine i realized the beats logo is a lil guy wearing headphones,’ one person tweeted last year, while another person sharing the revelation said, ‘I was today years old when I realised the Beats logo was a red head wearing a pair of headphones.’