The Chainsmokers Concert In The Hamptons Under Investigation After Fans Break Social Distancing Rules

A charity concert in the Hamptons featuring The Chainsmokers is being investigated after fans’ ‘egregious’ violation of social distancing rules.

Safe & Sound, a drive-in live music event that featured performances by the Closer duo and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, took place in the village of Southampton on Saturday, July 25.

Reportedly, there was enough space for 600 cars, with designated ‘safe zones’ for vehicles with up to six people. However, footage has emerged from the gig of concert-goers flouting the rules and gathering in front of the stage without masks, which has attracted the ire of the governor’s office.

New York is one of the worst-affected regions in the US during the pandemic, with more than 229,000 confirmed cases and nearly 30,000 deaths.

Sharing a video filmed at the event, Governor Andrew Cuomo wrote on Twitter: ‘Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.’

As per Page Six, State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to Southampton’s town supervisor Jay Schneiderman on Monday, July 27, angrily enquiring: ‘What town officials were at the concert and why was it allowed to continue when it became clear violations were rampant?’

The letter added:

I am greatly disturbed by reports concerning the ‘drive-in’ concert held in your town this past weekend, which apparently involved thousands of people in close proximity, out of their vehicles, a VIP area where there was no pretense of a vehicle, and generally not adhering to social distancing guidance. I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat.

Zucker also noted to Schneiderman that ‘all responses to these questions are a submission to a state department conducting an investigation, and any submission will be deemed to be a sworn statement’.

Schneiderman later told the publication regarding the violations: ‘This was a charitable event… I am as upset as anyone else’, adding that only the specific safe zones for cars were permitted rather than ‘VIP areas’.

The event’s organisers, In The Know Experiences and Invisible Noise, explained in a statement:

The Safe & Sound drive-in concert fundraiser followed the guidelines created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and made best efforts to ensure New York’s social distancing guidelines were properly maintained throughout the event.

Solomon, better known as DJ D-Sol, also told Bloomberg: ‘The group that put this together did an incredible job in a difficult environment.’

Tickets for the event cost as much as $25,000, with profits set to be donated to undisclosed local charities, such as No Kid Hungry, Children’s Medical Fund of NY and Southampton Fresh Air Home, as reported by Billboard.

The Chainsmokers have yet to comment on the gig’s violations.