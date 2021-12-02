The Eye-Watering Amount Mariah Carey Makes From Christmas Hit Each Year

Pictorial Press/Everett Collection/Alamy

Year after year, all we want for Christmas is Mariah Carey. Her hit track is an absolute monster – and it makes an eye-watering amount of money.

Just like Michael Bublé’s festive album is defrosted on December 1, Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You sees an immediate uptick in streams across all platforms. Before you know it, those opening twinkles are blaring on the radio and taking over every supermarket and shopping centre.

There’s no apathy towards the song here – let’s be real, it’s a banger, and it only took 15 minutes to write and produce. However, have you ever really considered how valuable the song must be, given its inevitable airtime every year?

After 27 years, we’re still adding it to our Yuletide playlists. Amazingly, it only topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 2019. The following year, after a whopping 69 weeks in the UK top 40, it also managed to reached number one.

It’s easily Carey’s biggest international success, with global sales of more than 16 million units ranking it as the 12th best-selling single of all time and the best-selling Christmas single by a female singer. Exact figures on how much Carey has earned from the song are a bit allusive, given the artist hasn’t shared them. Although, there have been a few estimates over the years.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the song generates anywhere between $600,000 and $1 million in royalties for Carey every year. A 2018 report from Business Insider estimated she’d earned more than $60 million from the track alone, just a fraction of the $520 million across her career.

Columbia Records

For all that it’s played, do you know why Carey wrote it? ‘I grew up not having great Christmases, I grew up wanting that thing you see on TV – everything is happy, it is snowing and everything is beautiful, but I had a dysfunctional family and a lot of issues about myself,’ she said during an appearance on The Project.

‘After I wrote All I Want For Christmas Is You, very early in my career, I started every year to be able to create what I wanted to do for the holidays… I have to be thankful for it. It comes from a real place, a place of longing and it’s pretty celebratory.’

