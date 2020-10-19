The Flaming Lips Perform Concert With Everyone In Plastic Bubbles waynecoyne5/Instagram

Giant plastic bubbles have been a mainstay of The Flaming Lips’ gigs for years.

Images of lead singer Wayne Coyne walking over the crowd like a mad zorbing stunt gone wrong have been a familiar and recognisable sight for concert and festival-goers all over the world, so it’s no surprise the Oklahoma band are making the most out of their plastic bubbles in these strange, socially-distanced times.

As the music industry, and the creative sector as a whole, continues to search for alternatives to touring, festivals and live shows amid dwindling support from governments, novel alternatives are constantly emerging. The repercussions of the pandemic will, of course, be felt for years, but from virtual gigs in your living room, ticketed streaming events, or venues holding gigs at one third capacity, it’s clear the music industry is more than keen to get back on its feet in any way it can.

Enter, Wayne Coyne and his giant balls. The Bella Union-signed band recently released their 16th studio album, American Head, and to celebrate they did what they do best – threw a party and played live music. This time, however, it wasn’t just Coyne in a plastic bubble.

The band took to The Criterion in their hometown last week, and everyone – each band mate and audience member – was encased in a plastic bubble.

Speaking to CNN about it all, Coyne said:

I did a little drawing… where I drew a picture of The Flaming Lips doing a show in 2019. And I’m the only person in the space bubble, and everybody else is just normal. Then [I did another drawing with] The Flaming Lips playing a show in 2020. The exact same scenario, but I’m in a bubble, and so is everybody else.

The drawing was just an idea at the time, and the band never thought it would become reality. However, as we all know, the virus doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon. ‘I don’t think anybody would have thought… in the middle of March that this is still going to be going, you know, eight months later. I think we all thought this is a month, this is maybe two months, but we’re going to get a handle on this,’ Coyne said.

Having experimented with holding gigs to ‘about 30 people in the bubbles’, Coyne and the band started to think they could scale up the idea, so ordered more bubbles. After the launch party was announced and the doors opened on the night, pretty soon the venue was full of people in their own ‘space bubble’.

Coyne added:

I like the way this looks, because you can get as excited as you want, you can scream as much as you want, you just can’t infect the person next to you, no matter what you forget about, how excited you get. That barrier is still there, they’re protected, and you’re protected… that part of it is what we really felt like was the success.

Of course, The Flaming Lips are hoping concerts, just like everything else, get back to normal soon. However, ‘for the time being,’ Coyne added, ‘we could all have a, you know, a crazy unique experience.’

