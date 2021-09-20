The Fugees Reportedly In Talks To Reunite For The Score’s 25th Anniversary

Alamy

Following a 15-year-long feud, American hip-hop group The Fugees are talking about reuniting for a comeback.

The trio, made up of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, are finally getting back together after their split in 2006.

The band has a colourful history, which includes a breakup in 1997 designed to allow each musician to launch their solo career, but they then reunited back in 2004.

The group then went on a successful tour, but eventually split amid rising tensions surrounding their third album.

After already recording the song titled before the breakup, Lips Don’t Lie, the track was then given to Shakira. Featuring group member Wyclef Jean, the pair turned the original song into the hit Hips Don’t Lie, which sparked further tension between Jean and Hill.

The last album the trio recorded together in 1996, The Score, which held the hits Killing Me Softly and Ready or Not, is set to have its 25th anniversary this year.

With talks of a tour, film and new music, there are also discussions about whether the music group will return to their old work.

What once seemed like an impossible situation, according to Pras who said in 2007, ‘You will have a better chance of seeing Osama Bin Laden and [George W.] Bush in Starbucks having a latte, discussing foreign policies, before there will be a Fugees reunion,’ is now very much so on the cards, according to The Sun.

‘It is the reunion which nobody ever believed would happen but it looks like Fugees will finally reunite,’ a music insider said, according to the news outlet.

They added, ‘Lauryn, Pras and Wyclef are still discussing what exactly they will do but they have managed to talk through everything which happened last time and feel like the time is right to return.’

‘There is a lot of buzz and they all want to make it happen,’ the music insider concluded.